SuitsForHeroes enlists Yu, Portacio, and more to raise money for PPE in the Philippines

Several well-known Filipino comic book artists have teamed up with online retailers Comic Odyssey, Filbar's, and Planet X to raise money to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for emergency workers fighting COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Working alongside marketing firm Wunderman Thompson Philippines, Comic Odyssey has vowed to offer donors store credit for back issues equaling the amount of their donations to the program, called #SuitsForHeroes. The fundraiser takes its name and concept from paying tribute to the idea of PPE worn by medical professionals as similar to superhero uniforms.

Alongside the regular fundraiser, numerous Filipino artists have donated art pieces to be auctioned off to raise further funds to buy PPE for Filipino health workers and emergency responders. The artists participating in the fundraiser include Leinil Yu (X-Men, Civil War), Stephen Segovia (Wonder Woman), Kajo Baldisimo (Trese, Buffy), Whilce Portacio (X-Men), Mico Suayan (Captain Marvel), Harvey Tolibao (Green Lantern) and colorist Levi Ramirez.

The pieces will be auctioned off in late July, though no specific date has been announced. A gallery of some of the pieces created for #SuitsForHeroes can be seen here.

According to the #SuitsForHeroes announcement, funds raised for PPE for Filipino workers will be distributed to Frontliner Feeders Philippines, Kaya Natin, and Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Incorporated.

Fans can donate to #SuitsForHeroes at the campaign's official website.

A global shortage of PPE has followed the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the large amounts of protective gear required to safely treat patients of the highly contagious virus in hospitals. Frontline workers and essential workers the world over also face shortages of PPE, which is critical in maintaining safe business operations in many locations.