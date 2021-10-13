Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lets fans prank call Amanda Waller

The team behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has set up a fake phone number for fans to contact Amanda Waller to promote the upcoming game.

Released to the public in a cryptic tweet, the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter account shared a mysterious phone number with the caption "Waller's got another message for you."

+1 (310) 564-7047

According to Game Rant , upon calling the number, fans will be put through to a pre-recorded message from Amanda Waller who accuses you of being Harley Quinn making a prank call.

"I know this is you, Harley," Waller says, "I have given you weapons, resources, and full sign-off to execute the Justice League and you’re here spending my time on prank calls? Stop screwing around and take the targets down. Now!"

Calling the number several times actually gives you a different response, as one Twitter user replied to the original tweet with a video of them calling the same number that sounds as if Waller is now talking to Deadshot and telling him to kill the Justice League by any means necessary.

For those not wanting to waste their minutes on a fake phone call, there is an option to text the phone number, which will apparently result in Amanda Waller replying and asking if you have "A.R.G.U.S clearance" and a providing link to register with a community group that'll give you updates about the game before its release.

Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad game was first revealed at DC Fandome in 2020 where we got our first trailer for the game. The good news is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is due to appear at this year’s DC Fandome which is taking place this weekend.

We’re yet to get a release date for this game however it is due sometime in 2022 and will be available on PS5 , Xbox Series X , and PC.