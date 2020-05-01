How to stream Fargo online: catch all three seasons no matter where you live

The Fargo TV series captures everything amazing about the movie on which it's based and doubles down on the black comedy absurdity for good measure, so you need to know how to stream Fargo online to drink it all in. With Fargo season 4 indefinitely delayed, you've got plenty of time to enjoy it all and stream Fargo online or go through it for the first time and watch all three seasons. Fargo is an anthology series, which means every season features a different ensemble cast weaving a different, blood-soaked tale about crime in the Midwest - which makes it nearly impossible to pick a favorite out of the three seasons that we've enjoyed already. That means you'll want to stream Fargo and all three of its seasons, no matter where you are.

The first season gives us Billy Bob Thornton as a cold-blooded Lorne Malvo and Martin Freeman as the bully-turned-aggressor Lester Nygaard, who inadvertently enters into some kind of murder-y contract with Malvo. The first season garnered several nominations, including Emmy noms for Freeman and Thornton for best actor in a mini-series.

The second season is a prequel to the first, taking us back the '70s, where a bumbling Ed Blumquist (played by Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons) and his wife Peggy (played by Kirsten Dunst) try to cover up a hit and run homicide. Fargo season two gives us the fantastic Bokeem Woodbine as Mike Milligan, one of the most interesting and charismatic Fargo characters to date.

And then season three goes a step further, with Ewan McGregor playing two different characters: brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy, who lead very different lives. Emmit is successful, wealthy, and happily married, while Ray is a probation officer with a ton of financial trouble. When Ray meets Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he decides he wants to get what is rightfully his back from his brother - naturally a lot of death ensues.

It's impossible to pick a favorite season of this fantastic series, which is why you'll want to stream Fargo in its entirety. We got you covered. Yup, no matter where you are in the world, we've got details on how to watch Fargo online (all three seasons, too). This guide outlines the best options in various countries, and how to watch Fargo online with a VPN if your country isn't streaming it, or doesn't have access to it. A VPN is also handy if you're looking to watch Fargo while you travel or with an existing subscription to a specific service. Plus, we're giving you the cheapest way to stream Fargo - we're not here to break your bank. Check out all the information on how to stream Fargo below.

Stream Fargo in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

Fargo is an FX series, which means it's well-represented on Hulu. All you need is the basic $5.99 a month Hulu subscription to get access to all three seasons of the series, with some commercials interspersed throughout. You'll also get loads of other boxsets of great TV series, and some fantastic movies - it's definitely one of our favorite streaming services for the US. If you'd rather no commercials, spend a little extra for Hulu's No Ads plan, which is $11.99 and offers commercial-free viewing of FX shows like Fargo.

View Deal

Watch Fargo online in Canada

$9.99 at month at Netflix

The easiest way to stream Fargo in Canada is with a Canadian Netflix subscription. The basic Netflix plan costs $9.99 a month, with the standard coming in at $13.99 and the premium costing you $16.99. The basic plan only streams in SD on one screen at a time, while the standard plan gives you two different screens in HD. If you get the premium plan, you can stream on four different screens at a time. Netflix is the only way to stream Fargo in Canada, but if $9.99 is too steep for you, using a VPN might be your best option to access the above US Hulu option for slightly fewer dollars.

View Deal

Stream Fargo in the UK

From £5.99 a month on Netflix

The best way to stream all three seasons of Fargo in the United Kingdom is with a Netflix subscription - otherwise you have to buy the series elsewhere. The basic Netflix plan is just £5.99 a month and lets you stream on one screen at a time, in SD only. The standard Netflix plan costs £8.99 a month, however, lets you and one other person access your account at the same time, both in HD. There are other options, but they're not necessarily better in terms of bang for your buck. You can buy individual episodes of Fargo on Amazon at £2.49 each, or get an entire season for £17.99. If you're an Android user, Google Play has each episode for a wee bit cheaper, at £1.99 a pop, and confusingly a smidge for expensive for each season (£18.99). Either way, Netflix is the cheapest and most efficient way to watch all three seasons of Fargo. Or, if you want to get the exact same Fargo streaming options as people in the US, we'd recommend the Hulu route mentioned earlier in this article by using a VPN as this will allow you to access US content as if you lived over there.

View Deal

Watch Fargo online in Australia

From $22.49 a season or $2.99 an episode on Google Play

There's no way to stream Fargo online without a VPN in Australia, but you can buy individual episodes (or seasons) from Google Play, Apple, and Microsoft but, again, it's not likely to be your best value bet. The best bang-to-buck ratio you're going to get is going to be accessing the US option via Hulu by using a VPN. This will get your device and internet connection to think you're in the US - it's cheaper than buying individual episodes or seasons, and you'll be able to stream them at your leisure (along with a ton of other great shows and movies on Hulu). View Deal

How to stream Fargo from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $6.67/£5.50 a month

If you're trying to stream Fargo (all three seasons) from somewhere not mentioned above, your best bet is to grab a US Hulu package and connect to it with a VPN. Trust us, this will work. A VPN will disguise for your internet connection, protecting your computer's data while also letting you appear as if you're accessing a site from an entirely different country. With a VPN, you can set your IP address to a US location and use your Hulu package without a problem. GamesRadar+ has tested a wide range of VPN options back when we investigated our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go (trust us, that's important). Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to stream Fargo online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest for streaming Fargo online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service, then search for Fargo to start streaming. You'll only need the base Hulu account to access Fargo, so if you're looking to save, go for that one. If you're not a fan of commercials, shell out a bit more. And remember, you can cancel Hulu at any time.