What time does Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 release on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is almost on Netflix! The second part of this turbulent season will bring events to a head as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven takes on Henry Creel, AKA Vecna, AKA subject number One. It's going to be a climactic journey following that Stranger Things season 4, part 1 ending, and you're going to want to watch the two new episodes as soon as they are available.

Below, you can find the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 release date, time, how many episodes to expect, runtime, and a few other nuggets of information. Netflix is also hosting a watch party for the new episodes, which starts a bit before the episodes launch – more information on that down below, too.

What time is Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 available to stream on Netflix?

The Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 release date is Friday, July 1, 2022. These are the local times for when the episodes will be available:

Pacific Standard Time – 12:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time – 3:00 AM

British Summer Time – 8:00 AM

How to join the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 watch party

Want to watch the new Stranger Things episodes with other Stranger Things-obsessed people? Well, you're in luck, as Netflix is hosting a watch party for Volume 2. And before the new season begins, there's a Q&A with the cast, including David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, and Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Vecna.

You will, however, need to sign up to a Scener account and RSVP for entry. You can do that through this link (opens in new tab). Here are the timings:

11.15pm PT / 2.15am ET / 7.15am UK – Scener's virtual doors open

11.30pm PT / 2:30am ET / 7.30am UK – live video Q&A with the cast

12.00am PT / 3.00am ET / 8.00am UK – virtual screening of episode 408

1.25am PT / 4:25am ET / 9.25am UK – virtual screening of episode 409

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2?

In total, Stranger Things season 4 is made up of nine episodes, seven of which you have likely already watched on Netflix, while two are incoming as part of Volume 2. Despite there being fewer episodes, though, the runtimes make up for that, with episode 8 lasting almost an hour and a half, and episode 9 being the length of a full movie. Check out the episode titles and runtimes below:

Episode 8: 'Papa' – 1hr 25mins

Episode 9: 'The Piggyback' – 2hr 19mins

There you have it, everything you need to prepare for Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 when it reaches Netflix. You can also check out various Stranger Things theories, including speculation over who might die, and how Vecna may have been teased all the way back in season 1.