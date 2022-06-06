Yes, there's a Stranger Things season 4, part 1 post-credits scene, kind of

Stranger Things season 4, part 1 marks a surprisingly long start to the new season. Each episode lasts over an hour – and yet, there's still more to come, as two more episodes are on the way for later this year.

Unsurprisingly, season as the third season had a post-credits scene, there's a small tag on the end of the new Stranger Things episodes, but you may have missed it.

Stranger Things season 4, part 1 post-credits scene

With a couple of episodes remaining, it's no surprise that Stranger Things season 4, part 1 post-credits scene is not exactly a classic post-credits tag. There's no cameo appearance by anyone, but instead, if you let the credits roll on Netflix, a trailer for the upcoming two episodes plays.

There's not a whole lot to learn from the montage of footage, but the main characters are back in action following that turbulent Stranger Things season 4, part 1 ending – read more about the series big-bad, Vecna, right here in our spoiler-filled analyses of the villain.

This is not the first time Netflix has included a trailer as a post-credits scene: The Witcher season 2 ended with a trailer for the spin-off series Blood Origin. That trailer was later released online for everyone to watch, and we imagine the same will happen soon for the new season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 4, part 2 releases this July 1. For more information, check out the full Stranger Things season 4 release schedule. Meanwhile, while you wait for ore from Hawkins, check out the best Netflix shows streaming right now.