Stephen King reveals his least favorite horror movie

Stephen King has revealed his least favorite horror movie of all time.

"What is the worst horror movie you ever saw? For me, BLOOD FEAST," the writer said on Twitter.

Blood Feast is a splatter film released in 1963, directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis. Not for the faint of heart, the plot follows a food caterer who murders women and puts them into a meal he is preparing for a party, as part of a ritual to resurrect the Egyptian goddess Ishtar.

The film is part of the Blood Trilogy, which also consists of Lewis' Two Thousand Maniacs! and Color Me Blood Red. A remake of the film was released in 2017, while the original got a sequel titled Blood Feast 2: All U Can Eat in 2002.

Blood Feast wasn't well-received upon its debut, and currently has a Critics' Score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an Audience Score of 44%. It seems King isn't alone in his opinion, then.

The Tweet comes after King's comments on the horror movie he found too scary to finish resurfaced online. It turns out The Blair Witch Project was too much for the writer: "The first time I saw [The Blair Witch Project], I was in the hospital and I was doped up," King said. "My son brought a VHS tape of it and he said, 'You gotta watch this.' Halfway through it, I said, 'Turn it off it's too freaky.'" He has since seen the film in its entirety.

King is the mind behind classic horror stories like The Shining, Pet Semetary, It, Salem's Lot, Misery, and Carrie. The writer recently adapted his novel Lisey's Story into an Apple TV Plus miniseries starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Dane DeHaan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Joan Allen. The thriller sees Lisey (Moore) struggling with previously suppressed memories of her marriage to Scott (Owen) after his death.

There's also a series inspired by King's short story Jerusalem's Lot, a prequel to Salem's Lot, on the way titled Chapelwaite – and it looks seriously creepy.

In case you think King only takes to Twitter to share his dislikes, though, the writer recently posted his appreciation for British crime drama Line of Duty, calling it "one of the best police series I've ever seen" and "impossible not to binge."

Lisey's Story is releasing weekly on Apple TV Plus now. If you're all caught up, check out our guide to the best horror movies of all time.