Starfield lets you build and fly your own spaceships

Today's big ol' Starfield reveal included a bunch of details about customization, and it turns out you can build your own space ship from scratch and fly it around the galaxy.

Bethesda's Todd Howard took to the stage at the end of today's Xbox Bethesda showcase and revealed the very first Starfield gameplay trailer, which gave us a look at the player character exploring the mysterious moon Kreet, shooting at some baddies, and later on, creating a custom base and spaceship.

Howard explained that you can customize the look and layout of your spaceships with "loads of different modules, ship manufacturers, and more." You can also choose crew members you meet along your journey to work on the spaceship because, naturally, you have much more important priorities as the captain of the spaceship - the gameplay trailer shows the player character piloting their spaceship around various planets and shooting at hostile enemy ships.

This story is developing...