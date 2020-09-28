Starfield leaked images may give us our first look at Bethesda's space RPG

Supposed Starfield images may have surfaced online that could give us our first proper look at Bethesda's highly anticipated space RPG.

Three images surfaced on Imgur, and have also been shared on Reddit, which are alleged to be from Starfield. The images show off a ship, a game UI element, and what appears to be a pretty convincing in-game screenshot. We don't know just how legitimate these images are, so take everything you see here with a big pinch of salt.

The screenshot image shows an astronaut-like figure looking up at a building that could be some kind of space station. In the bottom right corner, you can see a health and stamina bar, along with weapon and grenade symbols accompanied by numbers that presumably indicate ammo.

(Image credit: via https://imgur.com/a/GSWTkHn)

The image of the ship also looks highly detailed with various hatches and markings. We have no way of knowing how significant this ship is if it is in fact from Starfield, but maybe it's the ship you command or use to explore. The final image posted on Imgur is a closeup shot of a UI element that can be seen in the bottom left corner of the astronaut screenshot, showing what looks like some kind of dial or meter reading. This may be a way to keep tabs on oxygen and other resources or aspects during space travel.

So far we haven't really seen anything of Starfield other than a very short teaser trailer that was released back in 2018. The trailer only gives a very brief glimpse, but many on Reddit have already been comparing the images with the trailer to see just how well it matches up.

One eagled-eyed reddit user even noticed that the patch on the astronaut figure appears to match with a faint image in space that appears in the trailer. Of course, this is all speculation and conjecture for the time being, but the images do look quite convincingly legit.

In other news, Bethesda's overhauling its engine for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.