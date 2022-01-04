Stardew Valley creator is leaving the door open for future updates

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has left the door open for future updates.

In a new interview with VGKami, Barone spoke about the ongoing development of Haunted Chocolatier, but was asked if he'd consider working on further updates for Stardew Valley after the former game launches. "I have no plans either way. I don’t want to make any promises for more updates, and I also don’t want to say definitively that it’s finished," said Barone.

"I think the game is in a very good place as it is, so I don’t think it’s necessary to add more to it. But at the same time, there’s always room for improvement," the Stardew Valley creator concluded. While this isn't definitive proof, or a promise, that Stardew Valley will indeed receive updates from Barone in the future, there's no doubt the smash-hit game is on the creator's mind.

This actually isn't the first time Barone has stopped short of pledging future updates for Stardew Valley. Last year in September, the creator said he had a few specific improvements in mind for the farming sim, but said that he couldn't promise any of these ideas would see the light of day, as he was focusing entirely on development of a new game.

That new game turned out to be Haunted Chocolatier, which Barone announced late last year. The new game features a decidedly similar art style to that of Stardew Valley, and also features players gathering resources and meeting folk around a town. It'll even have NPC relationships in a similar fashion to Stardew Valley, just in case you couldn't get enough of Barone's original creation.

Stardew Valley tips | Stardew Valley cheats | Stardew Valley co-op | Stardew Valley fish | Stardew Valley gifts | Stardew Valley Prismatic Shards | Stardew Valley Golden Walnuts | Stardew Valley mods