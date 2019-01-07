Stardew Valley Battle Royalley is the battle royale mod we've been waiting for

Image via Nexus Mods

There's a quaint little action RPG buried somewhere in Stardew Valley, though combat has never been the focus of the game. But that didn't stop modder Ilyaki from making a battle royale mod for it - and yes, of course it's called Battle Royalley, what else?

Battle Royalley is exactly what it sounds like: a battle royale-style fight to the death set in peaceful ol' Stardew Valley. "Everyone will be scattered over Stardew Valley at the start of the game," Ilyaki said on Nexus Mods . "You can find swords, slingshots, bombs, healing items and sometimes horses or even hats in chests spawned around the map. Chop trees and craft fences to use as cover." I wonder if developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone saw this coming when he first announced Stardew Valley multiplayer?

It's pretty simple as battle royale goes, but Battle Royalley has chests to loot and bushes to hide behind, and as far as I'm concerned that's the meat and potatoes of battle royale. Hell, it's even got a player-killing storm that closes in as time goes on. (Ilyaki advises unlocking the mines, railroad, and beach bridge in the world generation to make getting around easier.)

The mod also supports up to 100 players, provided you tinker with its settings and convince 99 of your closest friends to install the thing. Most importantly, it finally lets us say the following line with total seriousness: last farmer standing wins. The question is, could you somehow pair it with Armitxes' mod for unlimited players in multiplayer to create the biggest farming free-for-all in history? Probably not, but man, that would be cool.