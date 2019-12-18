How long is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

If you're heading to the cinema this weekend, you're going to want to know the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker runtime. While J.J. Abrams officially announced it earlier this year, the BBFC has confirmed that the new chapter in a galaxy far, far away lasts 142 minutes. That's precisely 2 hours and 22 minutes.

For context, it's certainly not in the bum-numbing region of Endgame or The Irishman, but you might want to consider how big you go on the drink you take in with you. And just in case you're wondering, here's how the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker runtime also stacks up compares the rest of the Star Wars series:

A New Hope – 121 minutes

The Empire Strikes Back – 124 minutes

Return of the Jedi – 131 minutes

The Phantom Menace – 136 minutes

Attack of the Clones – 142 minutes

Revenge of the Sith – 140 minutes

The Force Awakens – 138 minutes

Rogue One – 133 minutes

The Last Jedi – 152 minutes

Solo – 135 minutes

The Rise of Skywalker - 142 minutes

As you can see, it's not quite as long as The Last Jedi, but does pip The Force Awakens by about 4 minutes.



In our Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker review, Total Film's Jamie Graham thought Abrams finale was worth the wait. He writes: "Bumpy as the ride sometimes is, though, no one can accuse Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker of stinting on action, emotion, planet-hopping, callbacks, fan-servicing, or, well, anything Star Wars, as Abrams goes for maximalism laced with classicism."

The good news is there's not long left to wait to see how the Skywalker Saga comes to close and why you'll be stanning Babu Frik for years to come.

Fancy rewatching the Star Wars movies yourself? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, and here's the Star Wars timeline in chronological order.