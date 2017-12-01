Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already revealed one of its most important lines, Mark Hamill says

Mark Hamill knows what his biggest line is in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That's fair - he's had a lot of time to think about it. The weird thing is, you've probably already heard it too. Hamill revealed what he considers to be Luke's most important piece of dialogue in an interview with Good Morning America (via Comicbook.com ):

"In fact, the most important line, I think, [is when Luke says] 'This is not going to go the way you think.'" Hamill said. "When I read the script, I was stunned."

You're not having deja vu - that was also one of the biggest lines in the trailer that came out in October . Does this mean that the film's most most pivotal moment has already been spoiled thanks to overeager trailer editors? Not necessarily. We don't know who Luke says the line to, or what that person is doing, or how they expect it to go… In other words, we were left with more questions after watching the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer than we had before. The fact that Hamill considers this his most important line only makes those questions more pressing.

And besides, Hamill himself is clearly invested in preserving the film's many mysteries, so I doubt he'd be quick to speak out of turn on this one. He even thinks those mysteries will outdo his absence-into-last-minute cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"It was a big surprise, but I think there are much bigger surprises in The Last Jedi," Hamill teased.

If you want to hear more from the student side of the master-student relationship, Daisy Ridley recently revealed perhaps a little bit too much about the final scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi . And it sounds like she doesn't want to pull a Luke Skywalker herself, at least in terms of reprising her role .

Image: Lucasfilm