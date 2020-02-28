Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker features a hidden, very minor Simon Pegg cameo

The further away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's initial release, the more we are learning about Episode 9. In a new interview with GamesRadar+ and Total Film, Simon Pegg – who played the hideous Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – revealed that he actually had a secret (very minor) cameo in the movie.

"My arm is in it!" the actor, promoting his latest movie Lost Transmissions, said. "They had this tattoo [points to the stars on his left arm] put on my big, fat Unkar Plutt arms, and there’s a scene with Rey… It’s actually a scene from The Force Awakens when I’m holding Rey’s hand. I caught a brief glimpse of it [in The Rise Of Skywalker].

"[Director] J.J. [Abrams] had so much fucking work to do on that film to tie everything up, so there was literally no room for anything apart from [speaks rapidly] information, information, information. I did visit the set. I saw the big Rebel base, which was amazing because they actually had that ship there."

Pegg also spoke about his own thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker, offering a brief review. "I think it was an exercise in closure," he said. "Of course, it was going to be contentious in lots of ways – it was the end of a promised nine films, y’know? It was successful and less successful, in varying degrees. As J.J. knew, taking it on. There was a lot to unpack, parse, and wrap up."

Pressed further about his favourite movie in the new trilogy, Pegg added: "The Force Awakens – the one I was in [laughs]. But The Mandalorian feels more like Star Wars than anything I’ve seen in the last 30 years. Because it’s quite simple. It’s fucking Kung Fu meets Shane, with Boba Fett [laughs]. It’s very stripped back. And it’s funny."

