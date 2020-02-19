Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker DVD details announced and there's no sign of any deleted scenes

Despite fans optimistically hoping the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker DVD and Blu-ray would contain dozens deleted scenes, an official announcement from Disney has confirmed exactly what will feature on the home release disk – and there's no sign of any deleted scenes whatsoever.

Instead, the Rise of Skywalker DVD will include a feature-length making-of documentary titled The Skywalker Legacy, which goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers. There will also be a closer look at how J.J. Abrams created the landspeeder chase on the desert planet Pasaana, an exploration of the creatures of Pasaana, a behind-the-scenes look at the ship where the droid D-O is found, and Warwick Davis talking about returning as Wicket, the Ewok. Finally, there's a featurette called "Cast of Creatures" in which the team behind the film’s creatures talk through how they brought the galaxy to life.

There's no mention of any deleted scenes, despite both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi home releases featuring scenes that didn't make the final film. What's particularly interesting with The Rise of Skywalker, though, is that we already know what happens in some of the footage that remained on the cutting room floor – including a scene that sees Kylo Ren meet a monstrous oracle on Mustafa.

For now, though, it's clear that Star Wars fans hoping to see deleted scenes from The Rise of Skywalker may have to wait a while. Hopefully, though, we'll learn a thing or two from The Skywalker Legacy documentary that will no doubt be a must-watch.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on digital platforms April 13 in the UK and on physical release April 20.

