Star Wars: Doctor Aphra writer Alyssa Wong working on secret DC project

Celebrated author Alyssa Wong is working on a secret project with DC. For comic fans, Wong is best known as the current writer of the ongoing Star Wars: Doctor Aphra comic book series and the recent Legend of Shang-Chi one-shot.

It's unclear what Wong's secret DC project is, however she's working with the Batman editorial group - specifically editor Jessica Chen, who oversaw Wong's Grace Choi short story 'Family Dinner' in this week's DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration drawn by Sean Chen and Norm Rapmund.

(Image credit: Jim Lee/Alex Sinclair (DC))

"I don't know if I can say this yet, but it's ambiguous enough. I am working with Alyssa Wong on something coming down the line and I won't tell you what yet," Chen tells Newsarama .

Wong has previously written shorts for other DC anthologies such as DC The Doomed and the Damned! and Sensational Wonder Woman .

While relatively new to comics, Wong is an established prose short story author. Her 2015 short story 'Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers' won both a Nebula Award and a World Fantasy Award. Her 2017 novelette You'll Surely Drown Here If You Stay won a Locus Award. In 2016, she was a finalist for the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer.

She was also a staff writer for Blizzard Entertainment for two years, working primarily on Overwatch.