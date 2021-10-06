Netflix to edit Squid Game after woman receives thousands of phone calls

Squid Game has taken the world by storm, but it’s about to be edited by Netflix after a handful of scenes caused an unlikely stir in the real world.

As reported by Reuters, the number on the back of each cryptic invitation card in the hit Netflix series features the last eight digits of a real-life phone number. A South Korean woman has been the subject of thousands of phone calls since the show’s launch in September – and the streamer has decided to take action.

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," Netflix said in a statement.

As of writing, the scenes remain intact, and the nature of the edits are not yet clear. Still, if you’re one of, like, three people in the world yet to watch Squid Game in its original state, you’d best get a move on.

Squid Game, meanwhile, has been the subject of further controversy thanks to incorrect translations. Those watching with closed-caption English subtitles are given a translation which can wildly differ in some places when compared to the original meaning. Simply switching to the non-CC ‘English’ subtitles in the menu is the way to go.

The Korean series, which could become Netflix’s biggest hit of all time if current viewing figures are maintained, might even have a second season in the works.

Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria told Vulture that "We’re trying to figure out the right structure," for Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to return to the project. Have they tried calling?

