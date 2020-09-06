Square Enix pushes out stability patch for Marvel's Avengers on PC

Square Enix says it is "aware of a number of other issues that are causing problems for some of our players" on Marvel's Avengers and has issued a new PC patch to address some of the issues.

"We have just released our first patch for Marvel’s Avengers, build 12.9," wrote Square Enix on Marvel's Avengers Steam page. "This patch is primarily focused on stability, based on the data we have collected after Early Access started a few days ago."

The patch includes a "work-around" for a NVIDIA 10-series driver problem that was causing crashes, and enables Steam Cloud to "allow you to easily synchronise your save-games between multiple PCs".

It also addresses an issue in which some players to be unable to throw rocks as Hulk or to shoot as Iron Man, and fixes a DEVICE_HUNG crash some users experienced in the sewers.

"We are aware of a number of other issues that are causing problems for some of our players, and teams are hard at work addressing those, but for now we want to make sure we get these stability improvements that have already been identified to all of you," the post concludes. "Please keep your feedback coming, and we will be releasing further patches as fixes are found."

Square Enix recently broke down how Marvel's Avengers approaches gear and cosmetics and the Marketplace is where you go to spend real money. It's accessed from the main menu of the game, and everything there is sold for Credits (which come in a minimum pack of 500 for $5). The Marketplace will carry a weekly rotation of cosmetic items.

Then there are Hero Challenge Cards, which you can think of as battle passes for each individual hero. Each card has 40 tiers of free and premium rewards, and you can earn Challenge Points toward unlocking them by completing daily and weekly challenges. The six heroes available at launch will have their premium Hero Challenge Card tracks unlocked for free.

Square Enix recently confirmed Marvel's Avengers has received more PlayStation downloads than any other beta in history.