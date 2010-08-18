Spot the probably not deliberate mistake in this new Kinect fighting game

Fighters Uncaged is a new punchy kicky fighting game exclusively for Kinect. To be honest, it didn't really grab my attention at first. It just looks like a lot of exertion and effort to play something that's very probably going to be inferior to Street Fighter in every way.

But then I noticed a teeny tiny mistake. Have a look at the trailer below and see if you can spot it. If you have eyes, you shouldn't have much trouble.

If you're struggling, have a gander at the screenshots below.

First person to find the surely-not-deliberate mistake and post in the comments wins 46 GamesRadar points. It's not much of a prize, but it's not really that hard. It's just a bit of fun really. To pass the time, like.

Oh, and here’s a clue: the mistake is NOT that the game is controlled with your body as opposed to an actual controller. That's deliberate.

