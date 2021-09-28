Splitgate adding Big Head Snipers, Splitball, and Fiesta back to quick play "soon"

Splitgate will push another crash fix this week ahead of an update bringing more quick play modes.

Develop 1047 Games outlined its immediate plans in a recent tweet , which has come right on the heels of a September update that added some highly requested features like mantling, greatly improving the shooter's already impressive verticality.

"We're aware of the crashes some of you are experiencing and will push a fix in the next few days," the studio says, adding that "we hear you loud and clear: Big Head Snipers, Splitball, & Fiesta will be added back to Quick Play soon!"

Big Head Snipers is exactly what it sounds like: a bunch of people with big heads wielding sniper rifles dropped into an arena. Fiesta, meanwhile, gives you random loadouts in a total free-for-all, and has become a popular choice for the chaos it brings. Finally, Splitball is kind of like soccer, if it was played by Vikings who don't know the rules of soccer: you hit a ball (and, optionally but not optionally, other players) with a bat to score points.

According to 1047 Games, Splitgate is still only around 25% complete. That hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the hottest shooters of the year, and that runaway success has empowered the studio to take more risks and try new things. "There’s so much we couldn’t think about because we were a tiny team with a tiny budget, but now everything is on the table," co-founder Ian Proulx said in a recent interview with TechCrunch .