All Splatoon 3 weapons announced so far

Splatoon 3 weapons have been announced in large numbers - aside from returning gear from older games, we're also seeing at least two new devices introduced as part of Splatoon 3 that look like they'll be used to even up the odds against other grotesque child/cephalopod hybrids. Below we've listed the full arsenal of weapons, as well as details on the announced new weapons in Splatoon 3 that players can expect to be using.

All Weapons in Splatoon 3 listed

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The full weapon list for Splatoon 3 at time of writing is as follows (more weapons besides these have been suggested by promotional material, but not confirmed).

Tri-Stringer/Stringers (new)

Ink Vac (new)

Crab Tank (new)

Triple Inkstrike (new)

Big Bubbler (new)

Trizooka (new)

Killer Wail 5.1 (new)

Zipcaster (new)

Angle Shooter (new)

Shooter

Blaster

Charger

Roller

Brush

Slosher

Splatling

Brella

Dualies

Splat Bombs

Curling Bombs

Burst Bombs

Suction Bombs

Splash Walls

Obviously a lot of these weapons can be broken up into sub-categories and variations - there's over a dozen types of Shooter, for example - but it'll help to explain that all basic weapons from Splatoon 1 and 2 will be in Splatoon 3, as confirmed by this official Tweet . So if you're wondering if a certain type of Roller you remember from Splatoon 2 will make the transition - yes, it will! That being said, it's been made clear that balances and modifications to much of the existing arsenal will be implemented, so expect small-to-moderate changes on a lot of the recognisable gear.

All new weapons in Splatoon 3

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has revealed a fair amount of details about the new weapons, sub-weapons, and special weapons players can expect from them, information on which we've collated for you below