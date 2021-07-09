Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider teams up Kushala and Johnny Blaze

Kushala rides again in the upcoming Marvel Comics one-shot Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider. Black Eyes Peas' Taboo is working with long-time friend/co-writer B. Earl on this special one-shot, with art from Paul Davidson and the recently-added Jeffrey Veregge.

In August 4's Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider, the 1800s Sorcerer Supreme/Ghost Rider will team up with the modern-day Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Paul Davidson/Dan Brown (Marvel Comics)) Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Paul Davidson/Dan Brown (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Paul Davidson/Dan Brown (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Paul Davidson/Dan Brown (Marvel Comics)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Jeffrey Veregge (Marvel Comics))

"She's like no Ghost Rider you've ever seen! She is Kushala - a Sorcerer Supreme, a Spirit of Vengeance… and the savior of Johnny Blaze's soul!" reads Marvel's description for the one-shot. "Blaze has been through a lot lately, from ascending the throne of Hell to nearly murdering his former allies on the Avengers. But his nightmare is far from over. Something — or someone — is haunting him, and only a Ghost Rider with the powers of a Sorcerer Supreme can find out why."

Spirit Rider (also known as Demon Rider, or Kushala) was created in 2016 by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez for their short-lived ongoing series Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme . As revealed in that series, Kushala is an early 19th century Apache warrior who, after asking for vengeance for the murder of her parents by the U.S. Army, became bestowed with the spirit of vengeance, Ghost Rider.

She took that mantle, but found it to be a curse - and traveled the world to find a cure. Along the way, she attained magic abilities and eventually became that era's Sorcerer Supreme - although even it couldn't rid her of the Ghost Rider persona.

Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider will have a primary cover by Takashi Okazaki, along with variants from Bill Sienkiewicz and the character's co-creator, Javier Rodriguez. Take a look at them all:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Takashi Okazaki (Marvel Comics)) Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bill Sienkiewicz (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Javier Rodriguez (Marvel Comics))

Originally teased in late 2020, this title was announced in January 2021's Werewolf by Night #4 (written by Taboo and B. Earl) for a debut later this year. It was described as a "series" in that announcement, but when Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider was formally solicited for release, it was reduced to a one-shot. It could be a series of one-shots, as the book is described as the beginning of a "brand-new era of vengeance!"

Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider goes on sale on August 4.