Spider-Man getting a "new look" in 2021

The long-time face of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, will be getting "a new look" this March.

(Image credit: Julian Totino Tedesco (Marvel Comics))

In the just-released Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations, the publisher has revealed that the wall-crawler will look different beginning in March 10's Amazing Spider-Man #61. But like any fashion maven, he's keeping that look under wraps for now - instead revealing this variant cover by Julian Totino Tedesco with his original costume.

January 5's Amazing Spider-Man #56 has Norman Osborn and Kingpin literally tearing a Spider-Man mask in half. Usually, covers are a metaphor for what's happening in-continuity inside the issue itself, but perhaps this is a clue as to why this "new look" is needed.

Steve Ditko's classic 1962 design of Spider-Man has remained the standard in the 50+ years, but Peter Parker has tried on some different looks - many of which were available as alt-costumes in the PS4/PS5 Spider-Man game. Heck, one of them - the '80s black suit - evolved from a fan-submitted design to becoming its own character (Venom) that's become a pillar of Marvel.

(Image credit: Mark Bagley (Marvel Comics))

We're not saying that to put any pressure on writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason ahead of this debut - but hey, what could be.

The man inside the Spider-Man suit, Peter Parker, will also be getting a new job in this issue. A year or so ago he was fired from The Daily Bugle, leading him to re-enroll in university and finish off that doctoral thesis he's been putting off. There's no idea over what it could be, but it's too bad a superhero can't earn a steady paycheck by, you know, superheroing.

Look for more on the new Spider-Man design as it develops here at Newsarama.

It's unclear who is designing this new SPider-Man costume, but Marvel's wallcrawler has had iconic artists draw his adventures in the past.