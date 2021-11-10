Tom Holland says Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’s relationship "breaks down" in No Way Home

We already know that a fair few villains are set to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home – but one of Spider-Man's fellow Avengers could be turning on the web-slinger. Tom Holland reveals to Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Scream on the cover, that Peter Parker and Doctor Strange's relationship "breaks down" over the course of the movie.

"It’s a very different relationship [from Tony Stark and Peter Parker]," Holland says. "I wouldn’t consider Doctor Strange as a mentor in this film – it’s more as a colleague. At this point in the films, Spider-Man has established himself as quite a powerful and serious Avenger. Doctor Strange sees that in him, and treats him like an equal. And throughout the course of the film, their relationship breaks down. And rather than becoming colleagues – they don’t become enemies, but they’re definitely not friends.

"Spider-Man always wants to please everyone. He always wants everyone to be happy. And then, in this instance, that’s not the case. It’s an interesting relationship. It’s very, very different from the one of Tony and Peter. But it’s a fun one. And obviously Benedict [Cumberbatch] – I love him to bits. He’s such a good guy. I’ve worked with him loads of times now, and I’ve always really enjoyed it. He’s been a real joy and pleasure to work with. Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are a great mix. They look great onscreen. The balance between them is very funny."

Strange and Spider-Man have fought alongside one another in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so the pair being colleagues, rather than Doctor Strange being a mentor, comes as no surprise. But the fact that they end up "not friends" is certainly a surprise. Perhaps it has something to do with Peter Parker interfering while Strange casts a spell to wipe the world's collective memory of him being Spider-Man? We'll have to wait until Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17 to find out.

Holland spoke to Total Film about "three generations" of Spider-Man movies coming together thanks to the inclusion of various villains from throughout the franchise. And that's only the tip of the iceberg from our Holland interview, which also features the actor chatting further about No Way Home, out December 17, plus the Uncharted movie and so much more.

