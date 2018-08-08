Spider-Man: Far From Home sees the return of Nick Fury and Maria Hill to the MCU big-time

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already shaping up to be a doozy. Jake Gyllenhaal has already been confirmed as Mysterio; Peter Parker and the gang are heading to Europe, and now this: ex-S.H.I.E.L.D alumni Nick Fury and Maria Hill – fresh off you-know-what in Avengers: Infinity War – are back to, presumably, lend Spidey a helping hand.

While there’s been no official word from Marvel, Vulture reports that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are reprising their roles as Fury and Hill, respectively.

The last time we clapped eyes on them in the MCU they were (spoilers for all six people who haven’t seen it) being turned to dust in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene. Needless to say, that almost guarantees Avengers 4 will be pulling some timey-wimey Deus Ex Machina out of the bag to ensure the safety of several MCU heroes.

This is something of a renaissance for Nick Fury, too. Having not been seen pre-Infinity War since Avengers: Age of Ultron, Sam Jackson is slated to appear in both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

In fact, with Iron Man seemingly out of the picture in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, the stage has been set for not only Nick Fury (and Maria Hill) to provide the webhead with some tactical support in his battle against Mysterio on unfamiliar ground, but also act as a much-needed mentor for Spidey. Though here’s hoping Marvel will let Tom Holland stand on his own two (webbed) feet in a standalone movie at some point in the near future.

