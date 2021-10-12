DC and Marvel heroes make a surprise appearance in Spawn's Halloween-themed comics

The Marvel/DC/Todd McFarlane team-up that started with the surprising Batman #118 variant cover homage to Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man #1 continues this week with a surprising Marvel/DC/Todd McFarlane crossover.

Rising cover artist Björn Barends has drawn Batman, Wonder Woman, and Captain America - or at least kids wearing knockoff Halloween costumes of the heroes - in not one but two Image Comics variant covers. October 20's King Spawn #3 and October 27's Spawn #323 will both have variant covers featuring the superhero-dressed kids trick-or-treating at both the former at the house of Billy Kincaid (aka the Ice Cream Man) and the other at the Violator's house.

Check them out here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Björn Barends (Image Comics/Todd McFarlane Productions)) Spawn variant covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Björn Barends (Image Comics/Todd McFarlane Productions))

"Since Halloween is such a nice holiday, I not only sent the kids to ring the doorbell at the clown's house, but also to Billy Kincaid's house to bring me some candy," Barends writes on Instagram .

It's particularly creepy to see kids at Kincaid's door, as in the Spawn comics he's not only a supervillain but also he specializes in kidnapping and killing children.

"Just in time for Halloween!" McFarlane tweets . "This cover is what nightmares are made of!"

Although these covers are evocative, it doesn't appear they are hints at a larger story in King Spawn or the main Spawn book. It appears to be a fun setting for a variant cover, throwing in these thinly-veiled versions of DC and Marvel heroes - something McFarlane's Spawn comics has done in the past.

King Spawn #3 goes on sale on October 20, with Spawn #323 following on October 27.