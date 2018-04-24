South Park: The Fractured But Whole guide: everything you need to know to be a heroic New Kid

The New Kid is back, and with South Park: The Fractured But Whole now available on Nintendo Switch there's never been a better time to take on this adventure. Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are trying to get their superhero franchise off the ground, and it's up to you to heal the rift between the factions to take on a common enemy. Also, the title is a play on words for Fractured Butt Hole, in case you hadn't sussed it out already. Got it? Good!

As you fight your way through the main story and beyond with Coon and Friends, and the Freedom Pals, there are plenty of unlockables, collectibles and more to discover. We've gathered all our tips and tricks, walkthroughs, and other guides here to ensure you have the knowledge to succeed.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole guides

If you're looking for help with South Park: The Fractured But Whole then you've come to the right place. We've spent dozens of hours exploring the town, gathering collectibles, and generally farting on everything that moves to bring you a definitive selection of guides, covering all the information you'll need to get the most out of your adventures.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Cheat

Early in the game you need to access the secret Coon and Friends base, and to find the code you should search Cartman's bedroom to locate his diary. If you try and skip ahead but putting the code in early, you'll be admonished by a Bill Belichick-esque Cartman. Here's what happens if you try to cheat in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Summons

As well as your allies from Coon and Friends and Freedom Pals, there are additional characters you can call in to help during combat, including Moses and a Cheesed-up Gerald Broflovski. To recruit them all for the Friend Finder trophy or achievement, here's how to acquire and unlock all Summons in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Combat TimeFarts

The power of your butt plays a pivotal role in the game, but you'll need to do more than just complete the story to unlock all the available TimeFarts. To access every one one of them and earn the Fully Bloated trophy or achievement, this is how to unlock all combat TimeFarts in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Toilets

At the start of the adventure you're greeted with a pooping minigame, which pretty much sets the tone for what's to come. For the Crappin' Forte trophy or achievement you'll need to find all 21 toilets and master them, so to help you out here's our South Park: The Fractured But Whole toilet location guide.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Yaoi Art Pieces

One of the only 'true' collectibles in the game, there are 40 art pieces hidden around town featuring Tweek and Craig in the Japanese Yaoi style. You'll need to find them all to unlock the Boy Love Aficionado trophy or achievement, and we've got every location in our South Park: The Fractured But Whole Yaoi Art Pieces location guide.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Big Gay Al's Big Gay Cats

Big Gay Al has lost his super cats, and to complete his Scavenger Hunt side mission you'll need to round them up for him. To track down his rogue kitties, follow our South Park: The Fractured But Whole Big Gay Al's Big Gay Cats Scavenger Hunt location guide.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole The Headshot Job

Mr. Adams is an aspiring stand-up comedian who works at Park County Police Station. His Scavenger Hunt side mission involves posting his headshot on notice boards around town, and to find them all you can use our South Park: The Fractured But Whole The Headshot Job Scavenger Hunt location guide.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Memberberries

Member trying to find all the memberberries hidden around South Park? Ooh yeah, I member that! There are 14 pots of memberberries in total, though you only need to collect nine of them to unlock the Member Master title on your Character Sheet - track them all down with our South Park: The Fractured But Whole Memberberries location guide.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Morgan Freeman

Not only does Morgan Freeman serve you food at his Freeman's Taco shop, he also acts as your spiritual flatulence guru to teach you the ways of TimeFarts. However, it is possible to take him on in battle, and he's one of the toughest bosses in the game. If you want to get the Farts over Freckles trophy or achievement, this is how to fight - and beat - Morgan Freeman in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Mr. Hankey

Well Howdy Ho! Your old pal Mr. Hankey the festive poop makes a cameo appearance in The Fractured But Whole, though you'll need one of your buddy powers to find him. To meet up with your fecal friend, here's how to find Mr. Hankey in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Canada

Sadly you don't get to explore an 8-bit Canada as you did in The Stick of Truth, but it is still possible to get a hint of the not-real country. If you want to take a trip north, this is how to get to Canada in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Skin Color, Race, and Ethnicity

While the character creator initially jokes that your skin color will affect the difficulty of the game (it doesn't), there are certain encounters that change or are locked out due to your appearance and heritage. If you need to switch things up, then this is how to change your skin color, race, and ethnicity in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Fartkour up the SoDoSoPa Lofts

One of your buddy powers involves teaming up with the Human Kite, and using your flatulence to Fartkour to previously inaccessible areas. To earn the Divine Wind trophy or achievement you need to use this gift to reach the top of SoDoSoPa, and here's how to Fartkour up to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole Mitch Conner's Riddles

Seriously, you guys, Mitch Conner makes an appearance in The Fractured But Whole, and he's totally not just Cartman's hand. During the To Catch a Coon story mission, you'll need to figure out his riddles to reach various locations, and if you get stuck here's how to solve Mitch Conner's riddles in South Park: The Fractured But Whole.