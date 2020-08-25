Sony patent could show a way to log in to PS5 just by picking up your controller

A new patent application from Sony could show a new way to automatically log in to your PS5 , just by picking up your controller.

The patent , which was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February and was published on August 20, was spotted soon after by SegmentNext . It describes a system that uses a controller's built-in motion sensors (it could easily be a PS5 controller , though it doesn't mention any new features beyond what's built into a DualShock 4) to detect the specific way a user picks up and handles the controller. It would then use this data to automatically select one of the user profiles already associated with a game console and log in.

When I first heard about this patent, I wondered if Sony was planning on building more biometric sensors into PS5 that could pick up things like fingerprints. There's no mention of that kind of purpose-built identification technology in the patent. Instead, the system familiarizes itself with how much a controller moves and in what way when it's picked up, then automatically associates that information with a user.

The patent also describes how a game console could also use the controller's built-in haptic feedback to move the controller itself, then measure how users respond. On top of motion, the info associated with each user could include button presses. This could create a hybrid movement and button press key code system which would probably go a lot faster than typing in a password manually each time while still offering some degree of security (at least on a per-console basis).

As with any patent application, there's no guarantee that Sony will ever put this particular idea into one of its products. We still have a lot more to learn about PS5, though, and a new way to log in would be a welcome piece of news.