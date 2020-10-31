Sony announces details of a new Demon's Souls soundtrack

Sony has released a fascinating behind-the-scenes peek at how the music for the upcoming remake of Demon's Souls was made and confirmed a soundtrack will release digitally on November 26, 2020, with CD and vinyl sales expected to follow in December.

Though only three minutes long, the video is a spine-tingling chance to see how the music – the original score for which was created by composer Shunsuke Kida and has been rearranged by Bill Hemstapat – was recorded at AIR Studios in London, complete with the "famed pipe organ at London’s Temple Church".

"Go behind the scenes with the music of Demon's Souls - a haunting, epic listening experience of reimagined and re-recorded awe-inspiring music performed by a 75-piece orchestra, a 40-person choir and multiple vocal and instrumental soloists," Sony said in a press statement (thanks, Gaming Audio News ). Here, have a listen:

"Music is used sparingly, and fear builds within you from its absence, and a sense of loneliness and desperation creeps in," said Creative director at SIE Worldwide Studios, Gavin Moore. "But the void left by the music is filled with sound, which surrounds you and envelops you."

ICYMI, we were also recently treated to a new video that gives a great look at comparisons between the original Demon's Souls on the PS3, and the PS5 remake by Bluepoint Games. The video showcases footage that we've seen so far in previews for Demon's Souls, like the one published earlier this week on the PlayStation YouTube channel , and then puts the same footage from the original game side by side for comparison.

There's not long to go now! Demon's Souls is just one of several PS5 launch games arriving on November 12 for PS5 , a console launch lineup comprised of the like of Spider-Man: Miles Morales , Sackboy: A Big Adventure, to name but two.