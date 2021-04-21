Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set photos feature beloved sidekicks

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has started filming in British Columbia, and alongside human stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, fans caught a couple of Sonic's sidekicks from the popular videogame franchise.

Images of Tails and Knuckles props used on set surfaced on Twitter as originally reported by Eurogamer. While the yellow two-tailed fox already made an appearance at the end of the first Sonic movie and in the teaser trailer for the sequel, fans who predicted Knuckles would make an appearance in the sequel should feel some vindication. While the set photos may be a bit of a spoiler, we still don't know what capacity either of the iconic sidekicks will be in the upcoming movie.

Here's a look at the #SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter present as well. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVyApril 20, 2021 See more

There was also footage posted on Instagram by uses Jack969 featuring Jim Carrey attached to a crane, which shouldn't be much of a surprise that he would be back in the sequel to reprise his role as the blue speedster's nemesis.

Most of the creative team involved with Sonic the Hedgehog are returning for the sequel, including director Jeff Fowler and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Obviously, from the set photos and videos, stars Marsden, Sumpter, and Carrey have returned and Ben Schwartz, who voiced Sonic in the first film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently slated to hit theaters in the United States on April 22, 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates, but in the meantime, you can check out some of the best video game movies on our list, which includes Sonic the Hedgehog.