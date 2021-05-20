Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie plot has been leaked online

A Sonic the Hedgehog fan has uncovered the plot of the second film whilst navigating a copyright website.

Twitter user @Ninja_Risu shared a screenshot of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ’s copyright page which features not only the dates in which work on the project began and is expected to be completed by, but also features a short plot synopsis on the highly anticipated sequel.

For those who don’t want to know a rough overview of the potential plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, look away now as we are about to go into it.

According to the copyright filing, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will go like this: "After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

The fact that Knuckles and Tails have seemingly been confirmed to be appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is actually not that big of a surprise as the two were “spotted” on the set of the sequel whilst filming – which recently wrapped – in Vancouver. Fans were also quick to point out the similarities of this plot with the chaos emeralds storyline in the original Sonic the Hedgehog games.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release March 16, 2022, and sees the return of director Jeff Fowler, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Ben Schwartz as the speedy blue hedgehog.