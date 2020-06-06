Sky Sports partners with EA to use crowd noises from FIFA 20

Live sports broadcaster Sky Sports is working with EA Sports to use crowd sounds from FIFA 20 to replicate “the vibrant atmosphere of Premier League clashes" in empty stadiums.

With the Premier League poised to bring back football (or soccer, depending upon where in the world you are), match organisers are looking for new ways to replicate the atmosphere of match days. But given social distancing and embryonic plans to play behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, broadcaster Sky Sports says it's looking for alternatives to help foster and maintain the atmosphere.

“With live sport on hold for over two months, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we broadcast in new ways to bring fans together, even if they can’t meet up to watch the match,” said Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster (thanks, The Verge ).

“We want Sky Sports viewers to still feel it all and have the best possible viewing experience - even if they can’t be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends,” Webster added.

