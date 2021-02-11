Six Days in Fallujah is an true-to-life military shooter from ex-Destiny and Halo developers

Six Days in Fallujah, an ultra-realistic shooter that focuses on the real-life events that happened in the 2004 Iraq War, has been announced.

The trailer for the game sets the scene, focusing on the initial aftermath of Saddam Hussein’s capture. On top of that, it then lays out its credentials for tackling this story, with talking heads from soldiers who fought in Fallujah. Instead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-esque grand shoot-outs, we see tense and claustrophobic patrols inside cramped houses. Don’t expect to be a one-man army basically.

In a press release, it’s claimed that Six Days in Fallujah wants to be the ”most authentic military shooter ever” and to aid this, the development team spoke to over 100 marines, soldiers, and Iraqi civilians to help create the game. The shooter will also utilize documentary footage to give players an accurate sense of what the conflict was like down on the ground.



As well as offering a sober and realistic experience of a recent war, Six Days in Fallujah is coming from new developers Victura and Highwire Games, which boasts several ex-Bungie developers, including the lead designer on the original Halo and Destiny, Jamie Griesemer, alongside Marty O’Donnell, the audio director on those Bungie titles as well.



If the game’s name rings a bell, that’s because it was originally announced way back in 2009 by Atomic Games. This new version keeps the same premise but is being touted as an all-new game after the original game garnered plenty of controversy for trying to tackle such a recent conflict.



In a statement about the game’s announcement, Victura CEO Pete Tamte said: “It’s hard to understand what combat is actually like through fake people doing fake things in fake places. This generation showed sacrifice and courage in [The Iraq War] as remarkable as any in history. And now they’re offering the rest of us a new way to understand one of the most important events of our century. It’s time to challenge outdated stereotypes about what video games can be.”

Six Days in Fallujah is aiming to release on unspecified consoles and PC at some point in 2021, with more information due on the resurrected project reportedly coming soon.



