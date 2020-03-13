Silent Hills revival rumored for PS5 along with series reboot

New, somewhat credible rumors have surfaced that a Silent Hill reboot is in the works for PS5 and talks for a Silent Hills revival are ongoing.

The rumors originated from Twitter user Aesthetic Gamer and Rely on Horror , two sources with proven track records who report on the rumors with reassuring confidence.

Apparently, the Silent Hill reboot is coming from SIE Japan Studio and being helmed by Keiichiro Toyama (director and writer of the original Silent Hill), Masahiro Ito (creature designer for the first four games), and Akira Yamaoka (composer for the majority of the franchise).

The Silent Hills revival is reportedly "is not yet a done deal," but would afford Kojima "full creative freedom" and potentially make use of Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR Headset. Additionally, it sounds like Sony pitched Kojima the Silent Hills revival as a narrative-driven experience akin to Until Dawn and Telltale's The Walking Dead series. Both sources are reporting that Sony is acting as a sort of mediator between Hideo Kojima and Konami in an effort to revive Silent Hills on PS5.

It's not the first time we've heard rumors of a Silent Hill reboot, but it is the first we've heard of a revival of Silent Hills, the game PT was on track to become before the project was canned. In January, we reported on rumors from Aesthetic Gamer about two new Silent Hill games being in the works, one a soft reboot of the series, and another an episodic "Telltale/Until Dawn-style game." The new rumors from Rely on Horror and Aesthetic Gamer align nicely with that reporting, with additional clarification that the second game could be a Silent Hills revival.

Finally, there's evidence to suggest we might be hearing official word on one or more of these rumored projects as soon as this month. It's always best to be skeptical of rumors in general, but there's enough context behind these new rumors to be excited for the future of Silent Hill.