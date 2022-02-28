Signed Steam Deck consoles are being hand-delivered by Gabe Newell like it's Christmas

Valve boss Gabe Newell appears to be hand-delivering signed Steam Deck consoles to customers.

Over the past weekend, a few Reddit posts began to surface from users claiming to have received the Steam Deck by way of none other than Newell himself. The first post, just below, is expanded upon in the comments section, where the recipient claims that his wife received the Steam Deck from Newell, who was accompanied by an entire camera crew.

The post also reveals that Newell signed the protecting case for the Steam Deck. If the claim about the Valve boss being accompanied by a whole camera crew is true, then it's highly likely we'll be seeing footage of Newell delivering said Steam Decks at some point in the coming days or weeks.

A second post, just below, reveals Newell actually gave two people a Steam Deck each even though they didn't order one. In the comments, the user claims that they saw Newell and a camera crew going into a nearby house, and when they shouted out to greet him, he disappeared into a big van and emerged with two signed consoles for them each.

Newell's been doing a fair bit of publicity over the last year, but this is perhaps a step up from the time he made an appearance at a Q&A session in a New Zealand college. In fact, Newell just confirmed over the past weekend that the Steam Deck won't be receiving a price hike just yet. As for future price increases though, the door remains open to that possibility.

