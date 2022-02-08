What are the best Sifu Skills to unlock first

Which Sifu Skills you choose to unlock first is an important decision, as having the right moves available in your arsenal can make enemy encounters significantly easier, as well as taking the edge off those all-important boss fights. With 24 different options in total on the Skill Tree there's plenty of variation, and if you've not spent a lot of time kicking and punching your way through the levels then picking the right ones can feel somewhat overwhelming. That's why we're here to help, with details of the Sifu Skills we think you should prioritize, along with an explanation of how to efficiently unlock them permanently.

How to unlock Sifu Skills permanently

(Image credit: Sloclap)

To unlock Sifu Skills permanently you need to spend XP, which is only earned by defeating enemies. By accessing the Skill Tree through Shrines or death you can initially unlock a skill, after which you'll then need to invest a further five times the original XP cost to permanently have access to it. The crucial information here is that the number of XP investments you make towards the permanent unlock carries over between playthroughs, meaning you can keep replaying the same area to farm enemies for XP then spend it on Sifu Skills at a Shrine (or by dying) then repeat until you have all the abilities you want.

Strong Sweep Focus

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Focus Attack - Cost 1 Bar

Permanent Unlock - 5 x 500 XP

The Strong Sweep Focus skill allows you to instantly put any enemy on the floor, no matter whether they're tougher opponents or even bosses. Once they're down, you can either turn your attention to other enemies in the area, or hold Circle to launch a downed enemy attack and inflict further damage before you pull them to their feet to launch your next onslaught. Use Shrine rewards to increase your Focus Bar, so you can get several of these sweeps in reserve for when you need them most.

Charged Backfist

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Hold Triangle with Bare hands and Bat/Bladed weapons

Permanent Unlock - 5 x 1,000 XP

The Charged Backfist skill is best used against enemies that don't launch rapid attacks from a distance, as it allows you to charge up a heavy punch and unleash it to deal significant damage once your foe is in range. Because it takes time to charge up, this skill is less useful when dealing with multiple enemies at once, but in one-on-one situations when you have more time it can make a real difference. It also has a very useful effect when charged up with certain weapons, as Bats will be used for a powerful leg sweep and Bladed weapons deliver a one-hit kill – though as this leaves them embedded in the enemy you'll lose the blade in the process.

Invert Throw

(Image credit: Sloclap)

R2 and Left Stick on a hit enemy

Permanent Unlock - 5 x 500 XP

The Invert Throw skill can help to get you out of a jam, if you're dealing with a crowd of enemies and you're starting to become surrounded by them. Look for an opponent it would be beneficial to switch places with to get away from the rest of them, then land a hit and immediately dodge towards them so you can invert positions and escape from the group.

Weapon Catch

(Image credit: Sloclap)

L1 on timing

Permanent Unlock - 5 x 500 XP

The Weapon Catch skill has a double benefit, as it not only prevents you from being stunned by a thrown weapon launched at you, but it also puts the weapon immediately in your hand ready to be turned around and used on an enemy. We don't want to stray too far into spoiler territory, but we will say that having this particular Sifu Skill is especially useful once you reach the third boss fight.

Pushback Cancel

(Image credit: Sloclap)

L1 while pushed

Permanent Unlock - 5 x 500 XP

The Pushback Cancel skill is particularly useful when you get knocked back by enemies, as it allows you to quickly regain your balance and defend yourself against the next wave of attacks raining down on you. It's also highly beneficial as if a Pushback stumbles you into an obstacle then you'll take additional damage, and if you fall off a ledge (no matter how low) it can instantly kill you so you definitely want to avoid that if you can.