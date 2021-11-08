Should you buy a TV before Black Friday?

Knowing whether you should buy a TV before Black Friday gets a little harder every year. With more models on the shelves, the tech inside them becoming more affordable, and retailers launching earlier and earlier deals, it's a veritable minefield now. No one wants to get a good deal now, then see that outdone on Black Friday, and no one wants to wait for the big day only to find that stock goes lightning quick or deals just aren't there to be had.

At GamesRadar, TVs are some of our favourite tech, especially when it comes to gaming on them. As a result, the upcoming Black Friday PS5 TV deals are an exciting proposition, particularly when deciding whether you should buy a TV before Black Friday or wait. This year, this question seems more important than ever due to the new-gen consoles having been with us for nearly 12 full months.

We'd wager that there are going to be thousands of folks - those lucky enough to have got a PS5 - who will be looking to make an upgrade to their screen setup to get the full experience out of Sony's latest console. Having said that, even those without a PS5 yet might fancy a look and an upgrade - there's nothing like preparing in advance. This makes being on the hunt for the best gaming TV or the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X this year an even more important process in this year's sales.

The good news is that there are already so many early Black Friday TV deals appearing - however, this can be a double-edged sword. Working out whether to buy a TV before Black Friday isn't a straightforward 'no' (to wait for the deals), or 'yes' (to ensure you avoid disappointment or stock shortages).

That's where we step in - we've watched these early discounts come and go year after year, so we're showing you exactly when to buy a TV before Black Friday and when to wait for the main event. It's important to keep a close eye on all of these sales as they launch, as it can pay to pull the trigger at just the right time.

However, if you're unsure of whether you should hold out until the end of November we'd recommend starting with a few key questions:

What's your budget?

Where are you buying it from?

When do you actually need it by?

Are you concerned about delivery delays or stock shortages?

Are you happy to fight for a better price on Black Friday?

If you think about or tally up your answers to these questions, you'll probably gauge your position as to whether or not you should be going for early deals or not.

And remember, if you're after some other predictions or advice in other areas of TV deals, like the Black Friday 8K TV deals - for future proofers - or the Black Friday Samsung TV deals - for NeoQLED fans - or the Black Friday LG TV deals - for OLED fans, then check out those pages for some bespoke advice on those TV specialists.

When to buy a TV before Black Friday

(Image credit: LG)

If you need it soon - or are concerned about time

If you need a TV right now, for whatever reason, you'll likely find a great deal or price and can happily pull the trigger. The only real complication to this point is stock and delivery concerns - these factors might be enough for those who don't necessarily need a TV right now but want to ensure they get it promptly and without any surprise delays.

Given the stock and shipping difficulties we've seen this year, we wouldn't begrudge anybody not wanting to take risk when items like TVs will be at their most popular. We also just don't know what stock will look like over the official sales, and sometimes retailers revert to giving you the deal price but booting delivery back by weeks. If you just want your tech now, and don't mind paying $30-$50 / £30-£50 more, it might be a good idea to bag an early deal.

If the price matches (or beats) previous Black Friday offers

While not a precise, scientific method, looking at previous Black Fridays and comparing models and their prices, can lead you to know whether to buy a specific TV deal before Black Friday or not.

If a product has been around for a while and is still one of the best, then we can check back through time using something like CamelCamelCamel, the excellent Amazon price checker, and see what its exact - or at least rough - price was last Black Friday. If the current price before this year's Black Friday is the same or lower, then it might pay to pull the trigger. If not, maybe hold on.

However, where we have newer models of products, like TVs, then we'll have to use predecessor models and their prices. For example, if, say, the LG OLED G1 or OLED C1 comes down to the price that the LG CX and BX were last year (or have the same kind of percentage discount), then it's probably worth a punt that they won't go much - if any - lower.

If you're a My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech member

Honing in rather specifically on one retailer, if you are a frequent user of Best Buy to the point of being a My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech member then listen up.

Best Buy traditionally goes a bit early with its Black Friday deals and 2021 has proved no different, but when the retailer did break cover in October, it added in a crucial detail. Any shopper who is a My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech member and registers their purchase will be refunded any price difference should the item go even lower during the official Black Friday sales. This immediately means that your back is covered - if Best Buy is offering this guarantee on the TV deal you're looking at, you are free to go weapons hot and just get your shopping done. The only small downside of this is that this, naturally, won't help if the item gets a big price drop at other retailers...

You want to avoid fighting over stock on Black Friday

On top of any stock shortage trouble, or delivery delays, it may be that the very best TV deals over the Black Friday itself, and the weekend that follows, are quickfire, lighting deals - like flash sales. These can last for as little as only a few hours and are hard to take advantage of at the best times. There'll be limited quantities of these so they go quick and are fought over hard.

As a result, if you can put aside any disappointment of finding the best ever deal (which might not be by much, to be honest) then the early Black Friday deals are going to be worth considering so as to avoid this disappointment and hassle.

When to wait for Black Friday laptop deals

(Image credit: LG)

You can wait for your new TV

Those shipping and delivery delays could play into your hands if you don't mind waiting. With the best deals happening over Black Friday weekend, it might be that the demand for items pushes their delivery to you later and later - and, in essence, if you don't need a new TV immediately, then waiting now, paying a great price, then waiting for delivery might be a worthy route to winning.

You're planning to go very big

While not watertight, we generally see the prices of more premium items, across all areas of tech, though particularly on TVs, coming down the most over Black Friday. The bigger they are, the harder they fall genuinely does apply here.

And that might be in terms of literal size, with those beastly '65-inch and larger' TVs having their prices massively slashed and becoming much more affordable. It might also mean the really premium, top-tier models, like 8K TVs, and those models which cram in all of the features as well.

You're after the literal lowest price possible

And this point is indeed the crux of the decision-making process. If you're after the lowest possible price for an item, then you'll have to roll the dice and wait for Black Friday itself, basically ignoring the low prices before the big day. This is your best chance at bagging the record low price and getting an absolute banger of a deal - a steal, potentially. Be prepared to strike quick though and get your login and payment details sorted in advance - the very best prices get snapped up quick.

Today's best deals

If you are looking to get your eye in, or want to explore those early prices, then you'll find a bunch of the lowest prices just below.

Remember if you're looking to broaden your research before the sales arrive, then check out our guides to the best OLED TV, best QLED TV, and best 120Hz 4K TVs.

And for more on the sales, get prepped for the Black Friday OLED TV deals, Black Friday 8K TV deals, and Black Friday QLED TV deals.