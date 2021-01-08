Sex Education season 3: release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

Sex Education season 3 is officially on its way, but it may be a while before we see the hallowed halls of Moordale High again. However, there have been a few updates about the new season’s progress to tide us over, like filming dates, new cast members, and some behind the scenes photos.

It’s hardly a surprise that the show has been renewed – Netflix revealed that season 1 was watched 40 million times in the first month after it was released and its popularity has only continued to grow. With lots of loose ends left to tie up after season 2, there’s plenty of scope to take the story forward, too.

We’ve compiled everything we know so far about Sex Education season 3, including some calculations to try and work out when we can expect a trailer and a release date. Read on to find out more about the new season of the hit Netflix show.

Production for Sex Education season 3 started in September 2020 (delayed from April due to, you guessed it, coronavirus), but unfortunately we don’t have a release date yet. However, we’ve done some calculations to try and work out when we might be able to expect it.

Netflix announced that Sex Education had been renewed for season 2 on February 1, 2019, and the season premiered on January 17, 2020. The announcement about season 3 also occurred in February 2020 – obviously, a January 2021 release date isn’t on the cards as filming was delayed this time around.

If we take this five-month setback into account, we’re potentially looking at Sex Education season 3 dropping in June 2021. As for when we can expect to find out (if our prediction is correct), season 2’s release date was announced around two months before it aired, so keep an eye out in April 2021.

Sex Education season 3 cast

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS:~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress ‘Hope’~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hjeSeptember 24, 2020

Good news – lots of familiar faces are returning to carry on where we left off at the end of season 2. Asa Butterfield will be back as Otis, with Gillian Anderson returning as his sex therapist mother Jean. Other returning Moordale students include Ncuti Gatwa as Otis’ best friend Eric, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Patricia Allison as Ola, and Tanya Reynolds as Lily. Alistair Petrie will reprise his role as Adam’s father and former headmaster, Mr Groff, too.

There are some new faces in the cast, too. Girls actor Jemima Kirke will play Moordale’s new headteacher, Hope, while musician Dua Saleh is non-binary student Cal. Jason Isaacs, of Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery fame, is also on board, playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s “more successful/less modest” older brother.

Sex Education season 3 trailer: when can we expect one?

We don’t have a trailer yet, unfortunately. In the lead-up to season 2, Netflix released the trailer 10 days before the release date, so we still have a long time to wait – keep your eyes peeled in early June 2021 (maybe). In the meantime, we’ve got some behind the scenes photos that Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily, took on set to tide us over.

Dispatches from the set of Sex Ed S3, continued… pic.twitter.com/r6vGTtsDqsDecember 21, 2020

Sex Education season 3 plot

Warning: season 2 spoilers ahead.

The new cast announcements give us a little insight into what may happen in Sex Education season 3 – for example, we know that there’s a new headteacher in town, in the form of newly cast Jemima Kirke, so we can guess that there’ll be some changes at Moordale High. While we don’t know any plot details for certain, there are quite a few loose ends from the end of season 2 to tie up, so we can hazard a guess at what’s to come.

For one thing, Jean finds out she’s pregnant in the season finale – after her relationship with Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) has already broken down. Plus, Jean and Otis aren’t talking to each other after she found out about the sex advice clinic he was running at school, so Otis has yet to find out.

Meanwhile, Adam overcomes his insecurities to publicly declare his feelings for Eric, so we’ll no doubt get to see how their relationship develops in season 3. Meanwhile, Otis tries to do the same thing, leaving Maeve a voicemail apologising for his behaviour and telling her that he loves her. However, Maeve’s friend Isaac (George Robinson) deletes the message and sends Otis away when he comes to see her – will Maeve ever find out how he feels?

Elsewhere in the season 2 finale, Maeve finds out that her mum (Anne-Marie Duff) is using drugs again and calls social services on her. The authorities take away her little sister, leaving Maeve on her own again, which is bound to have emotional repercussions that can be explored in season 3.

While we wait for Sex Education season 3 to arrive, make sure to check out everything we know about another Netflix series, The Witcher season 2.