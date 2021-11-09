A team of Secret X-Men is taking to the stars for a special mission in 2022

Who are the newly announced team the Secret X-Men? Despite the squad's name, the members aren't hidden at all - they're all the mutants who didn't make the cut when Marvel Comics had readers vote on the final member of the current X-Men flagship team (Polaris won, by the way).

The so-called Secret X-Men will come together in an eponymous one-shot from writer Tini Howard and artist Francesco Mobili with a cover from Leinil Francis Yu, going on-sale February 9, 2022.

Comprised of Strong Guy, Forge, Tempo, Boom-Boom, Marrow, Armor, Cannonball, Sunspot, and Banshee, the Secret X-Men will unite for a "secret mission to the stars," as outlined in Marvel's announcement.

Secret X-Men #1 cover (Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

What is the mission? Regardless of the subterfuge involved in their task, the Secret X-Men's goal is no secret to readers, as Marvel states the story will revolve around the Shi'Ar empress, Xandra - who also happens to be the daughter of Charles Xavier and former Shi'Ar empress Lilandra.

"We had to do it, yeah? And I jumped at the chance to tell the story while I had the time," Howard states in Marvel's announcement. "Cannonball was my vote, and Strong Guy? Tempo? Boom-Boom? This is the perfect team for an intergalactic X-Men mission. I hope they didn't forget anything important!"

As for what it could be that the Secret X-Men have forgotten, that may be the biggest mystery present in Marvel's announcement, with no direct indication of what Howard's tease could mean offhand.

Perhaps whatever's going on will have something to do with the current Inferno story, in which Xavier and Magneto are losing control of Krakoa's leadership the Quiet Council to Mystique and Destiny, creating growing rifts among the mutants who populate the island.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full February 2022 solicitations, coming by the end of November 2021.

Keep track of this and ALL the new X-Men comics, graphic novels, and collections in 2021 and beyond.