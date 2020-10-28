Sea of Thieves Halloween update adds skeleton pets and spectral cosmetics

Sea of Thieves is all geared up for Halloween, with pumpkins littering islands, spooky loot to acquire through new Voyages and Event challenges, and skeleton pets that somehow manage to be kind of cute.

The Fate of the Damned update is live now and runs, weirdly, all the way until December 9. It's like the reverse of the situation where stores start stacking the shelves with Christmas decorations in October, and honestly I'm all for it.

Head to any of the taverns and find Larinna, who's investigating the case of the missing Bilge Rat crews. Help her out by taking on new Voyages and earn yourself some "high-value loot," plus a Ritual Skull that lets you launch an assault on the Fort of the Damned. In addition to the new Voyages, the Fated Fortune event lets you complete sets of Challenges to unlock cosmetics like Soulflame weapons and the Soulflame Crew Set.

Rare has also introduced a huge convenience feature for tracking your progress on Challenges. Whereas before you had to log into your Microsoft account and check a webpage to see how many Goals and Challenges you've completed for an event, you can now head to an in-game menu to check that stuff. The complete Sea of Thieves Fate of the Damned patch notes are available now, so you can see every new bug fix and quality-of-life update. One neat little mention is that Sea of Thieves if officially Xbox Series X-optimized and ready for next-gen.

