Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World physical edition announced for Switch and PS4

Limited Run Games has announced three boxed versions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for PS4 and Switch. The physical editions will be available for pre-order starting Friday, January 15, and for six weeks thereafter.

The standard Scott Pilgrim: The Game physical edition will run you $35 includes a novelty Clash at Demonhead concert ticket, reversible cover art, and a full-color instruction booklet. Or you can opt for the $55 Classic Edition, which comes in a case that was clearly inspired by Sega Genesis game cases. The Classic Edition includes:

Full-color instruction booklet

Reversible cover sheet

Deluxe plastic clamshell case with reversible coversheet

Sticker sheet featuring art from the game

Physical soundtrack CD featuring music by Anamanaguchi.

The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket

Overworld map

Finally, there's the epic K.O. edition for superfans. That one features a case that, when you open it, puts on a full-on concert with lights and music from American chiptune band Anamanaguchi. Of course, the ultimate edition also includes a bunch of additional goodies - here's the full list:

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Classic Edition

Premium hard-shell roadie collector's case box featuring working lights and sound. Opening the case turns on the lights and sound (music from Anamanaguchi) as well as revealing a pop-up scene of Sex Bob-omb

Contents in the case can be accessed by lifting the concert stage

Full-color instruction booklet

Reversible covers

The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket

Deluxe Classic Edition clamshell case with reversible cover.

Hardcover Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game guide book

CD & Cassette Original Soundtrack from Anamanaguchi

Full-size wooden drum sticks featuring game art

Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one each of light, medium, and heavy gauges)

Scott Pilgrim loading screen enamel pin

Premium high-gloss foil 7 Evil-Exes trading card set

Two sticker sheets featuring art from the game

All physical editions of the game include the Complete Edition, announced in September for the Scott Pilgrim: The Game's 10th anniversary (feel old yet?). The Complete Edition includes the base game and two DLC packs: The Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. Limited Run says that while the physical editions are only up for pre-order for Switch and PS4 at the moment, an Xbox One version is coming "at a future date."

Here are some new games coming in 2021 to get pumped for.