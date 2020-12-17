Save $20 on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, THPS 1+2, and more in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is live, and it brings back Epic Coupons to create the best deals we've ever seen on many of the featured games.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers individual discounts on dozens and dozens of games. That's good by itself, but then combine those discounts with an Epic Coupon and things get even better. Epic Coupons work as a flat $10 discount on any game that currently costs $14.99 or more; everybody gets one to start with , and if you make an eligible purchase that uses the coupon you automatically get another. Coupons are good until they expire on January 7, which is also when the sale ends.

This means that every game Epic has on its store for $14.99 or above is actually $10 cheaper than its advertised price (even if it's not part of the sale). It also means it's cheaper to buy a $15 game than a $10 game right now, which is weird but cool, I guess. With that in mind, here are some Epic Games Store Holiday Sale highlights to make the most of your coupon:

Even if you don't want to drop any cash on games right now, you still have good reason to stay tuned to the Epic Games Store. Fifteen of them, actually, as Epic just kicked off 15 days of free games with Cities: Skylines . The free game will change over at 8 am PST / 11 am EST / 4 pm BST every day, so make sure you don't miss out on any of them.