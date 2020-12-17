Epic Games Store starts 15 days of free games with Cities: Skylines

The Epic Games Store is celebrating the holidays with 15 days of free games, and it starts right now when you claim your free copy of Cities: Skylines .

Granted, you might have some trouble grabbing a copy straight away, as Epic has confirmed that high traffic is causing server issues for the store. It's worth your time to check back in and grab it when you can, though, because Cities: Skylines is the top pick in our list of the best city-building games .

SimCity started the city-building franchise over three decades ago, but Cities: Skylines has been at its forefront ever since the game was first released in 2015. Granted, there's a bunch of DLC that you may feel compelled to buy after spending a few days with the game, but even just sticking with the base version will give you hours of urban planning bliss. This is a great start to Epic's 15 days of free games.

Cities: Skylines will only be free for 24 hours before the next game takes its place on Friday at 8 am PST / 11 am EST / 4 pm BST. Epic Games isn't saying what the next free game will be yet, but the buzz saws on its wrapping paper teaser hint at what's coming next. I'd normally guess Killing Floor 2 or Disc Room, but both of those games are already part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, so we'll just have to wait to find out for sure.