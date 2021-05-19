Samus silhouette spotted in Batman/Fortnite comic hints at possible addition to the game

A silhouette of Samus Aran from Nintendo’s Metroid series looks like it is in the background of issue three of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic.

On page 12 (digital copy) of issue three of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, we can see what appears to be a Samus-shaped silhouette residing on the cliff edge in the left hand side of the scene.

What makes potentially discovering Samus in the comic interesting is the rumor that the Metroid protagonist would be making her way into Fortnite soon.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

The rumor started due to the Nintendo character appearing in Epic Games’ 2020 quarterly business review, which was released publicly due to the Epic vs. Apple trial. However, it’s not yet been announced if this is still going ahead, what stopped this from happening, or if the character/outfit was arriving as a cosmetic addition or as a full character skin similar to Kratos and Aloy .

The comic series was set up as a collaboration between DC and Epic Games with each issue telling the story of Batman who has just ended up in the Fortnite universe, with no memory of who he is or where he came from. The caped crusader encounters several Fortnite characters in the comics from Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more, while he tries to make sense of what has happened to him.

Fortnite doesn’t just come into play in the comics though, as each physical issue of the comic has a redeemable code inside that gives Fortnite players DC-themed digital items which are inspired by the events of the comic. This started with a Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit and will eventually lead to an Armored Batman Zero outfit after collecting all six issues.