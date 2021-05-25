Saints Row: The Third collectibles locations guide

Saints Row: The Third collectibles are all about sex, money, and drugs, which is very much in keeping with the rest of your adventures around Steelport. There are Sexdolls, Money Pallets, and Drug Packages scattered around town, with 20 of each to be found if you want to earn 'The Life of the Party' and 'Getting the Goods' achievements or trophies – as well as 20 photo opportunities, but we've not listed those here are they are always out in the open at ground level where the icon indicates so are easy to spot.

As for the other collectibles, they can be a little tricky at times by hiding in caves or on top of buildings, but once you have a flying vehicle all of these items will be accessible and ripe for the picking. You’ll also notice there are only 19 Sexdolls listed here, since you grab the first one as part of the main story. If you're ready to round up the rest of the Saints Row: The Third collectibles then follow our guide for all of their locations.

Don't miss our Saints Row: The Third challenges guide, so you can tick all of those off your list as well.

Saints Row: The Third collectibles - Stanfield

Stanfield Sexdolls

1: These ladies will be on the grass, across the street from the middle entrance of the Burns Hill nuclear reactor.

2: You can find this batch on the roof of the Cleaners beside the church, on the middle staircase. You’ll need a flying vehicle to get there.

3: In the backyard of the second house south of the church on the east side of the street.

4: In another backyard, in the house across the street from the apartment building and beside the electrical tower.

5: These are on the ground in a back alley, sitting in a dumpster behind the Cyberlesque building.

Stanfield Money Pallets

1: This stack of cash is located in front of the tree that is at the center of this small park.

2: Located beside a dumpster behind the Moulin Gothique building.

3: Located on the roof of the building, above the loading bay. You can either use the stairs to get up there if you don’t have a flying vehicle ready.

4: Inside Smiling Jack’s Diner. Enter the diner and go to the back room to find it.

5: To the right of the Rusty Needle billboard, there is a house on the cliff. In the backyard is the pile of cash.

Stanfield Drug Packages

1: This is found on the porch at the rear of the house across the street from the stairs leading up from the factory across the street.

2: Located on the roof of the apartment building. You’ll need a flying vehicle to get this one.

3: On top of the Cyberlesque building to the North, this stash will be sitting on the edge of the roof.

4: This can be found on top of a container behind the Steelport Hardware store which is across the street from the Cyberlesque.

5: This is one of the more tricky collectibles. Go to the north side of the bridge where the marker is and go to the edge of the cliff. Look down to the ledge beside the water and jump down to find a cave. Enter it and you’ll find the stash inside.

6: Head to the third house to the east of the bridge at this marker which has a patio that reaches out over the cliff. Down below it will be another ledge that leads to another cave like the previous stash. Enter the cave for some blow up dolls and the drugs.

Saints Row: The Third collectibles - Carver Island

Carver Island Sexdolls

6: Under the bridge, there is a small island with a fenced in area and an electrical tower. The sex dolls are located within the fenced area.

7: On the train tracks, there will be a broken down train car that has the crate of dolls sitting on top of it.

8: These fine ladies can be found beside a dumpster behind the Steelport Laundry, next to a blue apartment building.

9: Behind the Buster Flush casino, these dolls are sitting on a flatbed trailer at the loading docks.

10: Behind Steelport Pawn, the crate of dolls is found along the waterfront. Take the stairs down to the walkway and find the crate next to a payphone.

Carver Island Money Pallets

6: On Arapice Island, inside the rail yard at the chemical plant, there is a high set of stairs that lead to an office at the top. The pallet is located on the second stairs platform from the top.

7: Across from the building on the northwest corner, there are some train tracks. The pallet is inside the middle train car.

8: Across the street from the factory that is across the street from the 3 Count Casino, the money pallet is in the corner next to a dumpster behind the building there.

9: To the west of the Friendly Fire at the marker, there will be a water tower next to the highway. The pallet is at the feet of the tower. To get it, you’ll either need to jump off the freeway or fly to the base of the tower.

10: Behind the 3 Count Casino, down the stairs that lead to the docks to the docks,, there is an open container on the north side of the street. Look inside to find the cash.

Carver Island Drug Packages

7: To the east of the bridge that leads to Arapice Island, there is a lot with a stack of crates and containers in it. In the center, there will be one open container that has the drug package in it.

8: In the alley next to a dumpster, behind the building that has the large “Cenci and Sons: Superhero Academy” billboard on the side of it.

9: Under the bridge, there is a small building that has four loading doors on the front of it. The package is on the ground behind it.

10: Next to the red building that has the “Troubadours of the 8 Track” billboard, there is a building with a water tower on top of it. If you don’t have a flying vehicle, you can climb the stairs to the roof and get the package at the base of the water tower.

11: Along the water front on the east side, there is a set of train cars that are tipped over. Closer to the water, there is a staircase that leads down to the walkway there where the drugs are sitting.

Saints Row: The Third collectibles - Downtown

Downtown Sexdolls

11: On the roof of the building to the left of the Friendly Fire. There are no stairs giving you access, so you’ll need to fly to be able to reach it.

12: Down the stairs across from the train cars, the crate of lovely ladies will be waiting in an alcove along the waterfront.

13: Across from the Image as Designed, there is a skyscraper that has a helipad on top. Way up, near the very top, look to the opposite side of the building that the helipad is on and the crate of sex dolls will be hanging out there.

14: There are two red building to the right of the Steelport Power Station. Look between the two to find the sex dolls in the alley way there.

Downtown Money Pallets

11: In the alley to the south of the bridge, the cash will be on the ground behind the brown building there.

12: Under the bridge, the cash will be on the roof of the grey stone building there. You can either fly to the roof or jump off the bridge above to reach it.

13: On the corner of the street, there are two large beige buildings that have a courtyard between them. Find the money to the side of the courtyard.

14: On the star island, enter the tunnel at the end of the walkway and find the large pile of cash not so discreetly hiding inside it.

15: Across the street from the Joe Cola factory, the pallet of cash money will be behind the small building there, behind a low wall.

Downtown Drug Packages

12: At the center of Downtown, the two highest buildings are attached by walkways in the center between them. This drug package is located on top of the first walkway. A flying vehicle will be needed to reach it.

13: Across the street from the Gothedral, the drug package will be under a Rusty Needles billboard and in the center of a gang operation.

14: Next to the Planet Saints store, there is a grey building to the south. In the alley behind it, the drug package is sitting next to a dumpster.

15: At the marker, there’ll be a basketball court and a Saints Flow billboard. In the corner to the left of the sign, the drugs will be sitting on the ground there.

Saints Row: The Third collectibles - New Colvin

New Colvin Sexdolls

15: At the airport, to the north of the two helicopter pads, there is a wide open patch with the crate of dolls sitting right in the center, and impossible to miss.

16: Directly across from the entrance to the airport, these dolls are on the other side of the road, in front of the small building on top of the walkway.

17: Make your way inside the Leather and Lace and go to the back room on the left. Head around the corner and the crate of dolls will be surrounded by magazines on the walls.

18: Across the street from a couple apartment buildings, there is a house where the sex dolls are sitting in the fenced in backyard.

19: If you head directly above this marker on the map, you won’t see the crate of dolls. Go to the north and there will be a tunnel entrance where the ladies will be waiting inside in the center of the lanes.

New Colvin Money Pallets

16: This fat stack of cash is found on top of the apartment building directly south of the monument in front of the airport.

17: Behind the Steelport Pawn building with the pink awning, the cash is located in the alleyway next to a dumpster.

18: Here you will find a Live Nude bar next to a Barber Shop. The money is on the ground behind the Barber Shop.

19: This pallet is found in the alley behind the store that is to the left of the Friendly Fire. It is on the ground next to a pile of garbage.

20: This can be one of the more annoying collectibles. Go to the Army Base island and there are two towers on the northeast side. Go to the east most one and climb the stairs to find the pallet near the top.

New Colvin Drug Packages

16: This package is behind the two strip bars, most notably the one with the marquee that says “Going Down on the Farm” the Musical.” You can find the package in the alley at the back door.

17: At the docks in Camino Place, there is a stack of containers with two of them that are open. The drugs are in the container that is open facing east.

18: Across the street from the large parking lot, there is a house with a broken roof. The package is in the fenced in garbage area to the south of it.

19: Behind the Steelport Pawn and the yellow Grocery Store, the package is sitting in the alleyway.

20: This drug package can be found to the right of the entrance of the very large church atop the large flight of stairs.

Congratulations – you've found all of the Saints Row: The Third collectibles!