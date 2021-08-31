Saints Row The Third cheats - all the codes you can use

Saints Row The Third cheats can be used to spice up a game that is already pretty spicy. These Saints Row 3 cheats turn the game into your personal playground with unlimited resources. If you need more money or respect then it's only a few clicks away, and you can present yourself with any vehicle or weapon from the wide selection available across Steelport. You can also control the world around you, whether that's altering the weather, advancing time, or turning all of the pedestrians into a hoard of zombies.

How to use Saints Row The Third cheats

Using Saints Row The Third cheats is as simple as pulling up your in-game phone, selecting Extras and then Cheats. Once in this menu, select Add Cheats then type in any of the Saints Row The Thirds cheat codes below before hitting Accept. You'll see a confirmation message if successful, and that specific cheat will then be added to the menu so you can use it as much as you like from then on. The best news is that these codes work across both the original and remastered games, so the below Saints Row The Third cheats can be used on PC or any of the three generations of console versions.

Saints Row The Third cheats

Saints Row The Third ability cheat codes

letsrock : All Weapons - Spawn all weapons and infinite ammo

: All Weapons - Spawn all weapons and infinite ammo whatitmeanstome : R-E-S-P-E-C-T - Gain 10,000 respect

: R-E-S-P-E-C-T - Gain 10,000 respect cheese : Cash Money - Receive $100,000

: Cash Money - Receive $100,000 runfast : Super-Sprint - Infinite sprint meter

: Super-Sprint - Infinite sprint meter pissoffpigs : Anger Cops - 5* Police notoriety

: Anger Cops - 5* Police notoriety lolz : Anger Gangs - 5* Gang notoriety

: Anger Gangs - 5* Gang notoriety goodygoody : No Police - Clear all police notoriety

: No Police - Clear all police notoriety oops : No Gangs - Clear all gang notoriety

: No Gangs - Clear all gang notoriety repaircar : Repair Car - Fix all damage to vehicle

: Repair Car - Fix all damage to vehicle isquishyou : Vehicles Smash - Your vehicle smashes others

: Vehicles Smash - Your vehicle smashes others goldengun : Golden Gun - One-hit kills enemies

: Golden Gun - One-hit kills enemies vroom: Vroom - Your vehicle is invulnerable

Saints Row The Third world cheat codes

fryhole : Elevator to Heaven - Victims float into the sky

: Elevator to Heaven - Victims float into the sky notrated : Rated M++ - Extra blood and guts

: Rated M++ - Extra blood and guts nohud : No Hud - Hide the hud

: No Hud - Hide the hud ticktock : Time of Day cycle - Advance time by 5 or 6 hours

: Time of Day cycle - Advance time by 5 or 6 hours dui : Drunk Peds - Drunk AI

: Drunk Peds - Drunk AI hohoho : Pimps and Hookers - Peds spawn as pimps and hos

: Pimps and Hookers - Peds spawn as pimps and hos brains : Zombocalypse - Peds spawn as zombies

: Zombocalypse - Peds spawn as zombies mascot : Company of Gyros - Gang members replaced by mascots

: Company of Gyros - Gang members replaced by mascots clearskies : Sunny weather

: Sunny weather overcast : Cloudy weather

: Cloudy weather lightrain : Rainy weather

: Rainy weather heavyrain: Very rainy weather

Saints Row The Third vehicle cheat codes

giveambulance : Spawn Ambulance

: Spawn Ambulance giveanchor : Spawn Anchor

: Spawn Anchor giveattrazione : Spawn Attrazione

: Spawn Attrazione givebootlegger : Spawn Bootlegger

: Spawn Bootlegger givechallenger : Spawn Challenger

: Spawn Challenger givecommander : Spawn Commander

: Spawn Commander givecondor : Spawn Condor

: Spawn Condor giveeagle : Spawn Eagle

: Spawn Eagle giveestrada : Spawn Estrada

: Spawn Estrada givevtol : Spawn F69 Vtol

: Spawn F69 Vtol givegatmobile : Spawn Gatmobile

: Spawn Gatmobile givekaneda : Spawn Kaneda

: Spawn Kaneda givekenshin : Spawn Kenshin

: Spawn Kenshin giveknoxville : Spawn Knoxville

: Spawn Knoxville givekrukov : Spawn Krukov

: Spawn Krukov givemiami : Spawn Miami

: Spawn Miami givemunicipal : Spawn Municipal

: Spawn Municipal givenforcer : Spawn Nforcer

: Spawn Nforcer givepeacemaker : Spawn Peacemaker

: Spawn Peacemaker givephoenix : Spawn Phoenix

: Spawn Phoenix givequasar : Spawn Quasar

: Spawn Quasar givereaper : Spawn Reaper

: Spawn Reaper givesandstorm : Spawn Sandstorm

: Spawn Sandstorm giveshark : Spawn Shark

: Spawn Shark givespecter : Spawn Specter

: Spawn Specter givesquasar : Spawn Squasar

: Spawn Squasar givestatusquo : Spawn Status Quo

: Spawn Status Quo givetaxi : Spawn Taxi

: Spawn Taxi givetitan : Spawn Titan

: Spawn Titan givetoad : Spawn Toad

: Spawn Toad givetornado : Spawn Tornado

: Spawn Tornado givevortex : Spawn Vortex

: Spawn Vortex givevulture : Spawn Vulture

: Spawn Vulture givewidowmaker : Spawn Widowmaker

: Spawn Widowmaker givewoodpecker: Spawn Woodpecker

Saints Row The Third weapon cheat codes

