Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer not sure if it runs at 4K on PS5

The creative director of Sackboy: A Big Adventure has joked he doesn't know what resolution Sackboy: A Big Adventure will run at on PS5.

The news comes by way of our interview with Sumo Digital creative director Ned Waterhouse earlier today. "I'll be entirely honest with this: I do not know what our final resolution is on PS5 [ laughs ]," the developer tells us when we asked if the game was able to hit 4K and 60FPS on the PS5.

"So, 60[FPS] was our priority," Waterhouse continued, outlining Sackboy's frame rate on the PS5. "It's all about having the most responsive character we could. We do use dynamic resolution scalings to ensure that the 60 is consistent and smooth. But what I can tell you is that this game does look amazing on a 4K TV, and I look forward to players seeing that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Waterhouse breaks down why the character movement feels tighter in comparison to past LittleBigPlanet games, and it links back to 60FPS. "I talked to the staff about us focusing on 'play'," he says. "Great platformers live and die in their character controls. So for us, it was the first thing that we did. We said, 'basically, we want a character that's incredibly responsive.' We committed to this game running at 60 off the bat, and we wanted him to be really fluid as well."

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of a few PS5 launch games next month on November 12. It'll be launching on PS4 simultaneously, and Waterhouse says that he doesn't think "anyone who buys the PS4 version of this game is going to be disappointed."

