Rumoured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign could reintroduce General Shepherd

Campaign details around the rumoured new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have leaked.

The information comes from Twitter user RalphsValve, whose previous leaks were included in reports that Call of Duty 2022 will include a morality system and make significant changes to Warzone . In a new infodump, they claim that the game's campaign - said to be based around drug cartels - will offer "new facets of companion interactivity", alongside plenty of returning characters.



The involvement of Task Force 141 means that there'll be plenty of returning Modern Warfare characters. Captain Price and Ghost will feature, and the game will reportedly also include Soap, Roach, and General Shepherd. The last one would represent the return of one of the series' most recognizable villains and hints that the game will reimagine key moments from Infinity Ward's 2009 sequel.

The companion interactivity, meanwhile, means that you'll be able to decide whether you go in guns-blazing, or sneak through. In close-quarters battle, you'll be able to request and assist with breach-and-clear sections, and "choices you make will determine who on your team will die."

These leaks cover the first two missions of the game (and do contain some potential spoilers, so be careful if you plan to explore the entire thread), where Task Force 141, returning from 2019's Modern Warfare reboot, will be accompanied by "several other members of the domestic military."

Concept art included in RalphsValve's thread shows off some of those characters, as well as an environment reminiscent of the 2009 Modern Warfare 2's iconic Favela map, which would fit with the rumored cartel theme of this campaign.

Concept art comparable with: pic.twitter.com/3dWP72lqmENovember 2, 2021 See more

As with any leak of this kind, it's worth taking specific details with a pinch of salt, as they're likely to change ahead of release. That said, Call of Duty 2022 is already expected to be a follow-up to Modern Warfare 2019, and the cartel-themed campaign has been rumored multiple times, so even though we're unlikely to find out for sure until next summer, it's a pretty safe bet as to what next year's game will look like.

For more on Call of Duty, here's everything we know about this year's entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard.