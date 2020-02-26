Rumored Horizon Zero Dawn PC port gets Amazon store listing

A Horizon Zero Dawn PC port has been listed as a product on Amazon France, adding substantial weight to previous rumours that Guerrilla Games' PS4 exclusive is heading to the platform in the near future.

Amazon France provides little information other than mentioning Horizon Zero Dawn's title with a Windows PC platform, but also lists Sony as the publisher, which feels surreal to see next to a PC game listing even on a product page as barebones as this.

The news that Horizon Zero Dawn would be heading to PC was leaked as early as December last year, before a follow-up report from Kotaku corroborated the details, while also suggesting that this won't be the first PlayStation exclusive to make it to the platform in the coming years.

Indeed, while it's not a first-party title, former PS4 exclusive Death Stranding is also heading to PC later this year, which runs on the same Decima Engine as that of Horizon Zero Dawn, and thus we know is already optimized for the Windows operating system.

Meanwhile rumours of Horizon Zero Dawn 2 continue to swirl, especially as all eyes remain on PlayStation to reveal more about its next-gen console, the PS5, which is scheduled to release in Holiday 2020 alongside Microsoft's alternative, the Xbox Series X.

The existence of this store listing suggests we'll be hearing more official news about Horizon Zero Dawn on PC very soon. With the game's three year anniversary on 28 February, we could be in for some news on it soon rather than later.

