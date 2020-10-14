Rockstar has officially bought Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games

Rockstar Games has bought another studio into its ever growing family, this time in the form of Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games.

The news was announced via a press release from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, which also confirmed that the Crackdown 2 developer will now operate under the name Rockstar Dundee (the 40-person team is based out of Dundee, Scotland).

In the statement, Rockstar founder Sam Houser said that "the Ruffian team are a talented addition to Rockstar’s global studios, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

What those "future projects" could be were not disclosed, though Billy Thompson, co-founder of Ruffian, revealed that the studio would "have the opportunity to work on some of the most successful entertainment properties in the world", suggesting it would be involved in the future of Rockstar's tentpole franchises; Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

Founded in 2008, Ruffian has worked with Rockstar in the past on a number of titles, and many of its developers have experience that even dates back to work on some of the earliest Grand Theft Auto games.

According to reports earlier this year, we'll be waiting a while for GTA 6, but here's hoping this latest acquisition can speed that timeline up a little bit.