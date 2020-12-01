Rocket League Season 2 coming next week with musical rewards including player anthems

Rocket League Season 2 will start on Wednesday, December 9, developer Psyonix announced today, and it's bringing a whole host of music-themed rewards powered by partnerships with EDM label Monstercat and producer Kaskade.

The season reveal trailer shows off some of the new cosmetics, including a few thumping RBG ornaments for your car. Some of these have lighting effects which sync to the game's music, which is a nice touch. That said, the hottest new customization option will likely be the player anthems. This will play through the whole arena whenever you score a goal, meaning Rocket League players can now blast their opponents' ears with their song of choice just to really rub it in.

A new season means a new season pass, and the Season 2 Rocket Pass is bringing another 70 tiers of loot. The headliner is the new R3MX vehicle, which receives a redux version at tier 70. You can also expect new decals, wheels, and goal explosions. Cosmetics aside, Psyonix says it's "adding more Competitive Tournament rewards, and retooling how you can browse the Esports Shop."

Season 2 will also bring another way to play Rocket League: Rocket Labs. Basically, they're limited-time modes that feature "non-standard, and even experimental, Arenas featuring classic Soccar, as well as other game modes and mutators." A new Rocket Labs-specific arena will arrive later this season, and the new Neon Fields arena will be available as of December 9.

The Season 2 update will be available on December 8 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BT and will also introduce some quality of life improvements. If you don't want to wait on launch day, be sure to get it downloaded beforehand.